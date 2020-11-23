Taking on an exciting, new adventure! The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett reached a major relationship milestone as they announced their plans to move in together.

On Friday, November 20, Williams, 26, and Garrett, 35, revealed via Instagram that they plan to move to Texas together. To share the big news, the duo both wore matching Houston Rockets jerseys.

“It’s official, we’re moving to Houston ✈️ ! We just signed our lease to move into our new place in 2 weeks,” the Are You the One? alum captioned her cute post of the pair. “I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us.”

Williams continued, “I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰 ❤️ . 🥂 to us and our new life. (By the way … Lee took complete creative control with our matching outfits today because he said I take control with everything else 😂 I think he did pretty good, it’s cute).”

Garrett, for his part, posted a similar statement as Williams. “Babe we did it 🙌🏽 It’s official we’re moving to Houston 👫🏽 It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9yrs,” the Real World: Las Vegas alum wrote in the post’s caption. “But I guess when you find love, anything is possible.”

The Michigan native added, “You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you. 🥂 to our journey #BlackLove 🖤.”

Williams and Garrett have dated off and on since appearing on The Challenge together. In August, the twosome celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“365 days in … giving thanks to our Father God for the blessing! Without him, we’re nothing! ” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a cute pic of the duo and a clip of them kissing. “Let’s keep going. Happy Anniversary babe 🥳 😘 .”

In her own celebratory post, Williams noted that she had “been waiting so long for a love” like theirs. “[I’m] happy for the experience of loving, living, & learning we’ve been able to share together!” she continued. “Thank you 🙏🏽🤞🏽❤️ 😘 🥰. … & thank YOU GUYS for the endless support ! We see & appreciate y’all!”