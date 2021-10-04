Trying her best to heal. Morgan Willett is sharing more insight into her split from Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

On Sunday, October 3, the Big Brother winner, 27, took to Instagram Story to share how she was feeling while leaving her family vacation in Hawaii, noting that this is “the moment I’ve been dreading most.”

Willett continued, “I get through things by talking and sharing — that’s just how I am. I’m hoping I’ll feel better if I know that what I’m going through will help someone else feel like they aren’t alone.. because the thought of being alone is what sucks the most.”

The Challenge alum, who began dating Bananas, 39, in 2018 after meeting on season 33, then opened up about the “difficult” week she’s gone through.

“The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt,” she wrote. “I have been able to distract myself with beautiful beaches and hikes and my amazing family, but now I have to go back to reality. And if I’m being honest, I’m scared. I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry.”

In a second Instagram Story, the Move Like Morgan founder shared a photo from the airport, writing, “I’d do just about anything to be with my mom and dad right now and not going back to Los Angeles.”

Us Weekly confirmed the pair split on September 27.

“I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” the Ex on the Beach alum shared in a statement at the time. “While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all. Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.”

The seven-time Challenge champ later noted that he’ll be keeping the details of the split to himself.

“My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I’ve always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this,” the First Look host said in a statement two days later. “This is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.”