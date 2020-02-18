The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney Engaged to Mia Scholink

The Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney seems to be headed toward his own happily ever after. The actor announced on Tuesday, February 18, that he’s engaged to Mia Scholink.

“I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it,” Courtney, 24, wrote, captioning a pic of him on bended knee and brandishing a ring as Scholink covers her mouth with her hands. “#valentinesday #proposal #shesnotmygirlfriend #shesmyfiancé #engaged #overthemoon #cloud9 #beyondblessed and #sothankful … Stay tuned! Sooooooo much more to come!!!”

Scholink commented on the post, writing, “So excited to marry you!!!”

The bride-to-be, who says on Instagram that she works for Beautycounter, posted her own announcement on Tuesday. “ENGAGED to my best friend!!!” she wrote via Instagram, captioning photos of her new Brilliant Earth diamond ring. “Can’t wait to marry you @joel_courtney … #gettingmarried #engagement #iloveyou #youretheone #soexcited.” On Sunday, February 16, Scholink said she had “hands down [the] best weekend ever.”

The couple has Instagrammed loving messages to one another in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Scholink marked the actor’s birthday on the social platform. “Spent the day celebrating yesterday so didn’t get a chance to post. HAPPY BIRTHDAY babe!!” she wrote at the time. “I am so thankful for you + so blessed to have you in my life. You are one in a million my love. I look forward to cheering you on and celebrating you always because one day just isn’t enough.”

He responded: “I know you’re sitting right next to me but I’ll say it on here. I had such an amazing time!!! Thank you for all that you do. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days with! Love you baby cakes!”

In The Kissing Booth, Courtney plays Lee Flynn opposite Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The rom-com film became Netflix’s most re-watched original movie of 2018, and the streaming platform announced in February 2019 that production on a sequel was underway.

The California native previously starred in the 2011 film Super 8, for which he earned a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Young Actor. On television, he starred in the CW drama The Messengers.