Jenna Fischer revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” The Office alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 8. “Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

In her post, Fischer shared a photo of her smiling and rocking a pixie cut. The snap was taken by her Office costar Angela Kinsey’s husband, Josh Snyder, who were both by her side throughout her cancer journey.

“After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she continued.

Fischer shared that she got her routine mammogram done in October 2023. After receiving “inconclusive results” due to “dense breast tissue,” Fischer’s doctor ordered she get an ultrasound done.

Following the ultrasound, medical professionals “found something” in her left breast and Fischer got a biopsy taken. She was diagnosed with stage 1 triple positive breast cancer and began treatment the following month.

“In January, I had a lumpectomy to remove the tumor. Luckily my cancer was caught early and it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes or throughout my body,” she said. “However because of the aggressive nature of triple positive breast cancer it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn’t return.”

Fischer began “12 rounds” of chemo in February. Four months later, she started three weeks of radiation. During her chemo treatment, the actress lost her hair, and opted for wigs and hats with hair. Fischer admitted she decided to tell the public about her health condition because she’s ready to “ditch the wigs” and wanted to remind others to make sure they get their annual mammograms.

“If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread,” she reflected. “Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done.”

Fischer went on to thank her family and friends who stuck by her side as she battled cancer. She expressed gratitude for Kinsey, 53, who “protected” and “advocated” for her during the difficult year as they continued to work together on their “Office Ladies” podcast.

“For a long time, she was the only person in my workspace who knew. When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn’t be the only one,” Fischer reflected. “When I needed a break, we took one. I am so lucky to have a career with this kind of flexibility.”

In addition to Kinsey, Fischer also gave her husband, Lee Kirk, a shout-out for his support as he was by her side for every appointment, surgery and moment of weakness. To celebrate her final treatments, Fischer gathered with her husband and kids to “ring a bell” as they set off confetti cannons.

“I’m happy to say I was recently rescreened, and the treatments worked,” she revealed. “I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way.”