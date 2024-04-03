Anya Taylor-Joy has finally confirmed that she secretly married Malcolm McRae in a “vampire” style ceremony two years ago.

The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, who wed McRae in New Orleans in 2022, took to instagram on April 2, to share glamorous previously unseen photos of the big day.

In one snap she showed off an “anatomically correct” cake shaped like human hearts, complete with pools of blood.

In others, images of the star in her Dior gown, which was embroidered with hummingbirds and thistles as she posed alongside actress and model pal Cara Delevingne.

There’s also a photo of the newlyweds feasting on heart cakes with pools of scarlet icing.

A video shows Taylor-Joy covering her face with her veil as she stands before in front of shelves adorned with candles.

She captioned the post: “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.

“Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest. N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

Lestat de Lioncourt is a fictional character from Anne Rice‘s The Vampire Chronicles, who is played by Tom Cruise in the on-screen version.

McRae, who is the frontman of U.S rock band More, also posted his own photos from the day and wrote: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

He shared two different shots of the day, one in which we see Taylor-Joy’s full hummingbird and crystal embroidered Dior gown and a video of the two. Taylor-Joy has been a global ambassador for Dior.

It was thought that the pair walked down the aisle in October 2023, when photos of a celebration in historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta on Venice’s Grand Canal, in Italy emerged.

Photos from the Italian event showed Taylor-Joy, who rarely speaks about her romance, in what appeared to be the same tulle gown from her New Orleans’ wedding and 150 guests were said to have attended, including Delevingne, Julia Garner, Aimee Carrero, Keleigh and Miles Teller.

Taylor-Joy, who was born in the US but moved to London at the age of six, is best known for her role in Netflix‘s The Queen’s Gambit and films such as The Witch, Last Night In Soho and Emma.

The star, who also appeared in Dune: Part Two, has been romantically linked with frontman McRae since May 2021. They are said to have met in New York, although Taylor-Joy lives primarily in London.

In March 2022 — just a month after they secretly married — the actress told British Vogue about being in a long-distance relationship. “Yes, it is [hard], but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have. Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up.”