Anya Taylor-Joy’s outfit from the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York City has fans talking.

The 27-year-old actress hit the Sunday, February 25, red carpet in a Maison Margiela halter gown from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 couture collection. The floor-length number featured a fitted metallic dress underneath a black sheer overlay that fell into a billowing skirt.

Following the screening, Taylor-Joy took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images of her get-ready process, which included squeezing into an extremely restricting corset. In the black-and-white image, Taylor-Joy posed topless, showing off her barely-there waist and hips.

Taylor-Joy’s followers were quick to call out the look in the comments section. “Can we not normalize starvation?” one fan wrote, as a second commented, “Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness is’t chic.”

A third social media chimed in with, “Do you realize how corsets are hurtful for women’s health and should not be promoted?”

Others came to Taylor-Joy’s defense, however. “What’s up with y’all in the comments? Go touch some grass. Her body is perfectly fine, she’s always been on the slimmer side and the first pic it’s just a corset she wore during an event,” one response read.

Taylor-Joy isn’t the only celebrity to be called out for wearing a corset.

Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian found herself in hot water after wearing a custom Mister Pearl corset underneath her “dripping wet” Thierry Mugler frock at the Met Gala. At the time, she revealed via Instagram that she had to take “breathing lessons” but said the experience was “worth it.”

Kardashian later admitted in her July 2019 WSJ. Magazine digital cover story, “I have never felt pain like that in my life.” She added, “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and stomach.”

Fans shared their reactions via social media, slamming Kardashian for promoting unrealistic body standards.

“Not a healthy image to promote,” one disappointed fan claimed, as a second wrote, “Stop it Kimmy! You are beautiful enough. Stop killing your organs.”