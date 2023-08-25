Adriana La Cerva sleeps with the fishes, but Drea de Matteo is thriving — on OnlyFans.

De Matteo, 51, announced on Wednesday, August 23, that she would be joining the platform, which allows users to share uncensored content with followers who pay a fee. She launched her profile with a photo that showed her completely nude save for a pair of animal-print boots, smoking a cigarette while sitting on a bed.

She nodded to her past acting work in her bio section, writing, “The Sopornos.” Subscriptions to her page cost $15 per month.

De Matteo repromoted her new venture via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 24, writing, “OnlyFans is live now ☠️☠️☠️link in bio.” Her upload also included a photo that showed her on all fours, wearing a black cutout bathing suit.

De Matteo played Adriana, the off-and-on girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), on seasons 1 through 5 of The Sopranos. After Adriana became an informant for the FBI, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) ordered her killed. Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) murdered her in the 2004 episode “Long Term Parking,” but de Matteo returned to the HBO series for two episodes in season 6. She won an Emmy for the role in 2004.

Related: ‘The Sopranos’ Cast: Where Are They Now? During its six-season run, The Sopranos transformed television as we know it, earning its title as one of the greatest shows of all time. The HBO crime drama began in January 1999 with Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) reluctantly walking into the office of his new psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), after having a panic attack. […]

“So, everybody on the show who was about to get whacked always got brought into [creator David Chase’s] office, and there’s a conversation and then he takes that person to dinner,” de Matteo recalled to Vulture in 2021. “But in my situation, he sat me on a curb in between shooting the episode where Adriana is in a neck brace. He said to me, ‘I’m going to shoot it two ways: You escape in your car, and you get killed. Nobody will know how it’s going to end until the episode comes out because we have confidentiality issues on the show.’ But the truth was that I was going to be killed. And they aired both scenarios in the episode because Adriana imagined that she was free.”

De Matteo went on to star in Desperate Housewives, Sons of Anarchy and more, but she said that it was hard to find work she loved after working on a show as great as The Sopranos.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Who Has Made $1 Million? Breaking Down Celebrities' OnlyFans Salaries Knowing their worth. As OnlyFans made a name for itself as an online subscription service for content creators, many stars took advantage of their large audience by joining the website. OnlyFans allows people to put out any sort of content, including nude photos, at a price they think their followers will pay to view them. […]

“It’s never easy after you come up with a huge show like that because the expectations are so high,” she explained to Vulture. “But now I just want to play a character like that all over again because it was the richest with the most layers. And that accent was the most fun.”

She admitted, however, that her famously drawn-out pronunciation of “Christopher” was not her idea. “I hated saying it at the time because I thought it sounded forced! I even asked David Chase if I could just say ‘Chrissy’ instead,” she quipped. “But now when I sign autographs, I sign ‘Christopher’ with, like, 80 H’s at the end.”