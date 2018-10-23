The show must go on! The Weeknd narrowly avoided a piece of stage equipment that fell from above and nearly hit him during a concert in Mexico City on Sunday, October 21.

The Grammy winner, 28, shared a video of the scary incident on his Instagram Story the next day. “Mexico forecast: Stormy with a chance of falling objects,” he captioned the clip, adding a worried face emoji.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) continued singing his 2016 single “Party Monster” without flinching after the unidentified equipment descended from the ceiling and landed just inches away from him. Rain poured down on stage throughout most of the outdoor show, so it is unclear whether he noticed the object.

The “Starboy” singer has another concert in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 23, before he kicks off his first-ever tour in Asia on November 30.

In between tour dates, The Weeknd has been spending plenty of time with his girlfriend, Bella Hadid. The couple dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling in April after his 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez.

“Bella and [The Weeknd] have always been in communication since they broke up and always knew they’d be back together at some point,” a source close to the musician told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “This has been an ongoing thing for a while now.”

A second source told Us that the pair are “trying to be more private” the second time around and are “just keeping things low-key.”

Hadid paid tribute to her beau after they celebrated her birthday together on October 9. “I’ve never felt so much love & happiness,” she gushed on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos with The Weeknd. “Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever (EVER) .. thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I feel so lucky, I can’t believe it.”

In a second post, Hadid called The Weeknd her “home.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!