



Abel, is that you? The Weeknd made some major changes to his signature look after his split from Bella Hadid.

The three-time Grammy winner, 29, debuted his new (and much less angular) afro-like hairstyle while walking the red carpet at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 9, after the Uncut Gems premiere. He also shaved off his beard, leaving behind only a mustache.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) looked sharp in a navy blue suit with a white button-down shirt and brown leather shoes as he flashed a smile for the cameras.

“He look like Lionel Richie had a baby with el debarge,” one fan tweeted. Other Twitter users jokingly changed the artist’s name to The Weekday in honor of his new look.

The film festival marked The Weeknd’s first red carpet appearance since Us Weekly confirmed in early August that he and Hadid, 22, had called it quits for the second time.

The former couple met in April 2015 when the model posed for the cover artwork of the entertainer’s breakout album, Beauty Behind the Madness. Us broke the news of their relationship a month later.

The Weeknd and Hadid’s first breakup made headlines in November 2016, with a source telling Us, “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules. … They really tried to make it work.”

During their time apart, the Toronto native dated Selena Gomez for nearly 10 months in 2017. He rekindled his romance with Hadid in April 2018, and they moved in together later that year.

After breaking up, The Weeknd and Hadid were spotted at the same nightclub, Catch One in Los Angeles, on August 15. However, she left with her friends less than 10 minutes after his arrival.

