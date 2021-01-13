Here comes the bride? Not so fast Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins are not engaged, despite the actress wearing a ring on that finger.

“So we went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas! But if you guys can see it, it’s a honeycomb. I’m obsessed with bees. I love bees,” the This Is Us star, 40, said on SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show on Tuesday, January 12, confirming that Collins, 41, did buy her the ring, but just as a gift. “I’m like, who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all? … Thanks for clearing it up. It’s a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it’s not an engagement ring.”

Though they are not engaged, the Florida native and Collins are going strong. She gushed about her boyfriend, who she met over Bumble, revealing the key to keeping their romance alive in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Basically, every night feels like a date night,” Metz said at the time. “We, like, cook for each other and, you know, we get to do fun stuff when we watch movies and our favorite TV shows.”

The pair skipped New Year’s Eve parties this year due to the pandemic but found a way to make their own at home and documented it via Instagram.

“Literally, Bradley and I were sitting around, and I was like, ‘I need to order decorations.’ So I literally ordered decorations,” she told Us. “We put them on our ceiling, we put up a ring light and I was like, ‘Let’s just use a little remote and have a little photo shoot.’ And so we did that while we were watching Ryan Seacrest [on Dick Clark’s New Year’s] Rockin’ Eve.”

The Breakthrough star confirmed her romance with Collins in October 2020.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat!” Metz captioned the photo series. “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

Her post came days after her broker boyfriend shared a loving post honoring Metz’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy,” the Nashville native captioned a poolside September selfie. “From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!”

Metz was previously linked to Hal Rosenfeld, Us exclusively reported in November 2018. They split less than a year later. In 2019, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star told Us she was taking some time to focus inward.

“Things change all the time and I’m just really sort of investing in myself in what I want to do, whether it’s producing or music,” she said at the time. “Loving myself back, I think that’s … you gotta start there first.”