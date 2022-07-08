Jack and Rebecca forever! Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia may no longer portray the fan-favorite couple on This Is Us, but their love for one another will still make anyone swoon.

“There are a million pics of you and our time together these past 6 years on my phone,” Moore, 38, wrote via Instagram in a birthday tribute to Ventimiglia, 45, on Friday, July 8. “I love this one because it was our last time walking through our house, the Pearson house, and we snapped a pic in the bedroom mirror.”

The photo features the A Walk to Remember star and the Gilmore Girls alum smiling as they take a mirror selfie during one of the final days of filming the hit NBC series. “Happy Bday to the best TV husband and dad a girl could hope for,” Moore added. “Love you, @miloanthonyventimiglia and hope you’re having the best day!!”

Ventimiglia, for his part, replied, “Love you so much @mandymooremm. Couldn’t have been the tv hubs and dad I was without you.”

The “Candy” singer wasn’t the only member of the Pearson clan to shout out the California native on his big day. Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on the family drama, posted a carousel of throwback photos of the two men throughout the years.

“He’s number ONE! Join me in wishing our favorite TV dad, @miloanthonyventimiglia, a very happy birthday! Miss you brother!” Sullivan, 41, captioned the pics.

“Thanks brother. Only man I want manipulating my hands. Miss you back,” the Heroes album responded.

Despite Jack’s tragic death, which kept him from being present in all the various This Is Us timelines, Ventimiglia’s character was beloved throughout the show’s run. His birthday comes just a few months after the drama series wrapped its final season.

Ventimiglia spoke to Deadline in May about the feeling of accomplishment that comes with being a part of such an iconic piece of television history. He noted how, for him, the show properly began and ended with Jack and Rebecca.

“It was whole and it was full,” the Gotham alum revealed. “I was happy to end the show with Mandy in a scene together because that’s how we started it. It felt good, it felt accomplished. It felt like we’d been given this opportunity to close things out respectfully, wholeheartedly for the characters. I was grateful.”

In March 2021, the actor exclusively told Us Weekly about the “blurred lines” he found himself caught up in when he’s playing a character so close to his heart.

“I know Jack, I know his reactions. They’re instinctual. They’re not planned,” he said at the time. “I know who this man is. I know who he became. I know where he came from. So nothing is a surprise to me, but what that means is I get to really lean into these experiences of playing him and playing him, maybe even with a little more wealth of character having experienced him for so long.”

