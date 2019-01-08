New year, same inappropriate questions. After an Instagram user asked Tiffany Haddish if she was pregnant, the Night School actress responded with either candor or sardonic wit, saying she was just gaining weight.

The social media exchange came after Haddish, 39, showed Instagram followers the caped Michael Kors dress she wore to Netflix’s Golden Globes after party. “Living my best life in my @michaelkors dress!” she captioned the video on Sunday, January 6.

An Instagram user then asked the nosy question in the comments section: “U pregnant?”

“No,” Haddish replied. “Just getting fat.”

The Girls Trip star has no problem facing critics head-on. Last week, audience members walked out of her New Year’s Eve stand-up comedy gig in Miami. Haddish ended up cutting her set short and drinking vodka with the remaining crowd. “It was hard to watch,” one audience member revealed on Twitter. “Her jokes bombed started asking people in the front row if they had questions.”

The comedian later confirmed the reports of the unpopular performance. “Yes this happened,” she tweeted on January 1. “I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened [sic] again.”

Fellow celebs rose to Haddish’s defense after the misfire, including Kathy Griffin. “This is the price of fame when you’re a comic,” Griffin, 58, told Haddish via Twitter. “I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!