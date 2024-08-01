Tiffany Haddish is opening up about the unique way she once made money.

The Girls Trip star revealed that before making it big in Hollywood, she was “struggling for money” and sold dirty underwear online that she claimed belonged to Halle Berry.

“I would say my name was Rosalinda and I was a housekeeper for Halle Berry and I [had] some of her dirty panties if anybody wanna buy some,” Haddish, 44, told Nick Cannon and his cohost Courtney Bee on the Monday, July 29, episode of their “We Playin’ Spades” podcast.

Haddish said the items she sold were, in fact, her own.

“I would make $300. It was literally on Craigslist — selling panties on Craigslist,” the comedian added.

Haddish is known for being an open book about her past in interviews, including her run-ins with the law. In June, the star revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! what led to her arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) months prior.

Haddish was arrested for a DUI — her second in two years — in Los Angeles in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle. She was charged with two misdemeanors but accepted a plea deal in February which resulted in the charges being dropped. Haddish pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge (reckless driving involving alcohol).

“I be tired, Jimmy, because I do a lot,” Haddish told host Jimmy Kimmel of her arrest.

The incident occurred the day after Thanksgiving. Haddish woke up at 5 a.m., worked out, cooked collard greens, showered and then “served food to the homeless — almost 3,000 people — all day long” at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die actress said she then returned home to pick up the collard greens and went to her aunt’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. That’s when she received a call from a “rich friend” who asked her if she had any leftover food because they had nothing to eat.

“Now I’ve learned a valuable lesson — I should’ve sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there,” Haddish said. “But I wanted to take it myself because I felt like there was [an] opportunity to talk business, so I went. And I did have a drink and I was very sleepy.”

Haddish explained, “I have a Tesla. … The way that a Tesla is set up, if you get drowsy, or your eyes are closed too long, or your head [is] bobbing … it will pull over and park the car in such a way that gets you help.”

“It saved my life,” she added.