Tiffany Haddish is done with dating men who also work in the entertainment industry after her past relationship with Common.

The comedian, 44, discussed her dating preferences during the Monday, May 6, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. While she didn’t mention Common, 52, by name, she stated that she doesn’t ever want to date another “entertainer.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever f–k a movie star. Ever,” Haddish told Shepard, 49. “I f–ked an entertainer. I don’t think I’ll ever do that again. I think I’ll f–k one again, but never in a relationship.”

Without getting specific, Haddish said that entertainers’ “egos” are the issue for her. “And then I think men really want you to be submissive. And I am submissive, but not in all realms,” she continued. “[They’re like,] ‘Either stop doing all the s–t you’re doing or let me pimp you out. Let me run your business. Let me decide where you get to perform. Let me decide when you get to go on vacation.’ And I wouldn’t mind that so much if it was a ‘we’ thing. We decide. When I work this job, when a man makes me feel like I’m his property, I’m his little dog that he walks or that he shows off, show pony? I do not like that s–t at all.”

Earlier in the conversation, Shepard commiserated with Haddish by noting that it must be difficult for her to find supportive partners as a successful, powerful woman. “[Men are] attracted to that so much, but then the second they’re with it, they’re so threatened by it that they want you to stop it,” he theorized.

Haddish agreed, saying that she thinks that’s one reason some women start dating other women as they get older.

“I think that’s why a lot of successful women turn into lesbians,” the actress said. “Another woman is not gonna be like, ‘Oh, she makes more money than me. F–k this bitch.’ She’s gonna be like, ‘She makes more money than me, and I keep the house clean and we go on f–king awesome trips and we have a blast, right? And she f–king body-rocks the s–t out of me, like she’s so affectionate toward me or whatever.’ And the other woman’s not feeling like, ‘Well, I do all this s–t for her.’ There’s an even exchange. I think it’s possible between a man and a woman, but that’s why I don’t ever spend more than $20 on a dude unless it’s a business thing.”

Haddish dated Common from 2020 to 2021 after connecting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen. Last year, she claimed that he broke up with her over the phone.

“[It was] the healthiest, the funnest [sic] relationship I’ve ever had,” she told The Washington Post in July 2023. “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

She went on to say that the split “wasn’t mutual,” adding, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Last month, Haddish told People that Common pursued her for a while before they started dating.

“The only celebrity I’ve entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, ‘OK, let’s do something,’” she said in April. “That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017.”