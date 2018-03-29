Tiffany Haddish sent the Beyhive into a frenzy when she recently revealed that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé, but don’t expect the Girls Trip actress to spill the beans about the identity of the perpetrator.

Haddish, 38, admitted during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, March 28, that she signed a non-disclosure agreement. “NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s–t about nothing,” she told her 2.2 million followers while getting her hair done.

Prior to revealing that she signed the legal contract, the Carmichael Show alum pretended that she was going to identify the actress.

“You wanna know who bit Beyoncé? I’m gonna just tell you all. And it’s the last time I’m talking about it. I ain’t going to say nothing else about it,” she teased. “People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know … everybody’s going crazy about who bit Beyoncé.”

Haddish then joked that the culprit was Stormy Daniels, the porn star who recently made headlines for going public with her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, which the White House has denied.

As previously reported, the Last O.G. star revealed in a recent interview with GQ that Queen Bey, 36, was bitten on her face at a party in December. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” Haddish told the magazine. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

The “Sorry” singer has yet to publicly comment on the news. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it.”

