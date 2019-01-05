Tiffany Trump and Boyfriend Michael Boulos Are Instagram Official

Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, took their relationship public over the holidays, with the president’s daughter posting a photo of them together at the White House.

The daughter of President Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, shared the pic on her Instagram account on Friday, January 4. It shows the 25-year-old wearing a black dress while her beau wears a black suit in front of a Christmas tree in the Red Room of the White House.

The photo appears to have been taken on December 13, as the Georgetown law school student posted a similar photo of herself in front of the tree on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Tiffany, who split from Ross Mechanic in March 2018 after two years together, met Boulos while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer. (It’s unclear if her friend Lindsay Lohan, who was filming her Beach Club series for MTV at the same time, introduced them.)

The London-based Nigeria native, whose family owns a trading conglomerate in Lagos worth billions, met his girlfriend’s family over Thanksgiving at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the New York Post’s Page Six reported in November.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source told Page Six at the time. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

