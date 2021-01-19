Tiffany Trump reached a major milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Michael Boulos.

The outgoing first daughter, 27, announced the couple’s engagement via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19. In revealing the news, she posted a pic of the couple posing together in front of the White House.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she captioned the pic. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️ .”

Sharing the same pic, the 23-year-old business executive wrote: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together💍 ❤️ .”

The newly engaged duo received congratulatory messages from many friends and loved ones. Trump’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, wrote how “happy” she was for the couple. “Love you Tiff! ❤️,” the 39-year-old designer added.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented, “Congratulations” and expressed how “excited” she was for the twosome. Meanwhile, UFC champ Colby Covington wished the pair “a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Tiffany has known Boulos since 2017, but they didn’t begin dating until late 2018. Their romance was made Instagram official in January 2019, as she shared a pic of the couple posing in front of a Christmas tree inside of the White House’s Red Room.

Later that year, the duo made their first public appearance together at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, for her father, President Donald Trump. The Georgetown Law graduate then posted a tribute for Boulos’ birthday in August 2019.

“Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos,” she wrote via Instagram. “You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face!”

As their romance continued to progress that year, they spent Christmas together again at the White House. That time around, her beau’s parents joined the couple for a group shot along with Donald, 74, and his wife, Melania Trump. Early last year, Boulos joined Tiffany’s entire family during the State of the Union Address.

Boulos, who was born in Houston, is of Lebanese and French descent. As a child, he lived with his family in Nigeria, where his family’s businesses are based.

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, previously gave Boules the stamp of approval. Speaking to Town & Country in 2019, she simply said: “I adore Michael.”