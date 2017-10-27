Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving in his DUI case on Friday, October 27. He has agreed to enter a diversion program to avoid being charged.

The golf superstar, 41, will spend a year on probation and must pay a $250 fine and court fees, according to the Associated Press. He has been ordered to attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and go to a workshop in which victims of impaired drivers talk about how their lives have been affected. Additionally, he will be required to undergo regular drug tests.

Woods was arrested in May after police discovered him passed out in his Mercedes-Benz on the side of a road approximately 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida. He admitted to the officers that he did not know where he was and appeared to be unsteady during a field sobriety test.

The athlete had a total of five different drugs in his system, including Vicodin, Xanax and Ambien, at the time of his arrest, according to a toxicology report released in August. He received professional help in June to learn how to manage his medications.

“I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress,” he said in a statement in August. “I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

Woods shares daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, 8, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!