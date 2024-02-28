TikTok influencer Remi Bader and boyfriend Keyveat Postell have seemingly called it quits.

Bader, 28, took to TikTok on Tuesday, February 27, with news of her breakup. “When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together,” she captioned the since-deleted video, per Page Six.

In the clip, Bader wore a pink bathrobe and had her hair in a messy bun as she sobbed into her arm. She no longer appears to follow Postell on Instagram. Postell, meanwhile, has not commented on their relationship status.

Weeks before Bader hinted at the duo’s split, she shared a snap of her making out with Postell, 25, and laughing before going on a Valentine’s Day date. She wore a red gown featuring sheer cutouts and a mermaid skirt while Postell rocked a suit.

Throughout their relationship, the pair made TikToks together and enjoyed romantic getaways to St. Barths, Caribbean and more.

The twosome began dating in the summer of 2022. Bader revealed during an episode of “Call Her Daddy” that August that she met Postell on “a dating app.”

“I think it’ll be a fun thing, but [I’m] also very sexually attracted to him,” she said, noting that she was going on another date with him that night. “I’ve been going back and forth in my head, ‘Should I hook up with this guy?’”

Bader shared that her love life had slowed down after she got a following on TikTok, but Postell thought her videos were “hilarious.”

“I was like, ‘Woah, that’s cool,’” she gushed.

In September 2023, Bader celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing videos of them dancing together, kissing and more. “ONE YEAR WITH YOU!!!!!!” she captioned the post. “A year may not be long for some people, but for a 28 year old gal who has her first boyfriend, it’s a very big deal to me.”

Bader continued: “To my manz, thank you for making everyday so much more exciting. You teach me to speak kinder to myself [and] have shown me love that I never thought was something that was possible for me. You bring out my childish goofy side and make life simply more fun everyday. And most importantly, thank you for accepting me and my cpap. To many more years of silliness and love ♥️.”