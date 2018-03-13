Tim McGraw Returns to U.S. After Dublin Concert Collapse

On the mend. Tim McGraw returned to the U.S. after collapsing onstage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The 50-year-old country crooner arrived at JFK airport on Monday, March 12, one day after he abruptly fell to his knees while performing his hit track “Humble & Kind” for the U.K.’s Country to Country Festival.

McGraw kept it casual in a beanie and jeans while speaking to reporters about the scary moment. “[I’m] doing good, man,” the Grammy winner told a cameraman in a video posted by TMZ as he strolled through the terminal with wife Faith Hill. “Doing good.”

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer added that “lots of flying and dehydration” caused the fall and he’s “got to cut short his workouts” in order to take better care of himself.

McGraw made headlines over the weekend when Hill, 50, pulled him from the stage after the accident for treatment. “Tim is fine. We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much,” she reportedly told the crowd at the time. “He’s been super dehydrated and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage. So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated.”

Concerned fans chanted “Get well, Tim!” before Hill performed Alan Jackman’s song “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

McGraw’s rep provided an update on his condition in a statement to Us Weekly later on Sunday. “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show,” the statement read. “He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw had previously taken the stage in London two days before his health scare. He is scheduled to perform next on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

