Tina Knowles Hangs With Sanaa Lathan After Beyonce Bite Drama

Bygones? Sanaa Lathan, who is rumored to have bit Beyoncé in the face, appears to be on good terms with Tina Knowles, the “Formation” singer’s mother.

As Tina attended the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 21, she posed for a photo with Lathan, who introduced honoree Regina Hall on stage at the event.

“This gorgeous woman Sanaa Lathan @sanaalathan presented the award to her bestie The beautiful talented Regina Hall❤️” Tina, 65, wrote on Instagram as she posted the pic that night. The fashion designer previously hung out with the Love & Basketball actress’ parents at a Fourth of July party last year.

Fans have long speculated that Lathan, 47, is the unnamed woman whom Tiffany Haddish claimed bit Beyoncé at a December 2017 party.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish, 39, told GQ in March 2018. “She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him.”

The Night School star also said at the time that she caught up with the Destiny’s Child alum later at the party: “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Haddish never explicitly named Lathan as the woman who bit the musician, but she spoke about the incident again in a June 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. After her interviewer brought up Lathan, the comedian smiled and said, “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and dad [Stan, a producer and director], and they were mad at me. They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

For her part, Lathan denied the rumors. “I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she told Health magazine in June 2018. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

