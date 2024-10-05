How does one of Hollywood’s strongest power couples keep their romance alive? With a date night, of course!

Ryan Reynolds, 47, posted a photo to his Instagram Story on Friday night, showing him and wife Blake Lively, 37, cuddling up while out to eat in New York City. The Deadpool actor tagged the swanky New York City eatery Cafe Chelsea in the photo, and added music: “Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

The couple looked happy and relaxed at their window seat, Reynolds wearing an autumnal green sweater and a pair of glasses; Lively a black leather jacket and chunky gold earrings.

Reynolds and the It Ends With Us actress have been married for over a decade, celebrating their 12th anniversary on September 9. The A-list couple share four children: daughters James, 9, Inez ,7, Betty, 4; and son Olin,1.

While the two have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight and media, Reynolds recently made headlines for opening up about their approach to parenting.

Last month, the Marvel star made an appearance at HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference in Boston, where he talked about the importance of conflict resolution.

“I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life,” the Waiting star told event moderator Marcus Collins, via People.

“I just didn’t know how to process things that I felt,” he continued. “Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn’t know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right.”

The Just Friends actor elaborated on how taking a course in conflict resolution has impacted his parenting style while raising his children.

“I have four kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on ‘Easy Street,’” he joked.

“Parents today are so different,” he continued, “We’re so soft.”

“I don’t yell,” Reynolds explained of his parenting style. “I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.”

The Red Notice star noted that he’s glad that his children are experiencing a different childhood compared to his own.

“Now it’s like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate,” he told the moderator.

Lively also made headlines recently, coming back to Instagram for the first time since her film It Ends With Us stirred up controversy.

The Gossip Girl actress shared a sweet birthday tribute to her pal, celebrity photographer Guy Aroch, via her Instagram Story on September 22.

“@guyaroch appreciation day is every day in my household. But today is his birthday,” Lively wrote, alongside a picture of Aroch posing for a selfie with Lively and Reynolds.

“This man SHOWS UP. Literally. Creatively. Practically. Emotionally,” she continued. “He is there for you in the best of times. In the worst of times. He makes everyone around him their most creative selves. Their most confident selves. He makes you feel like anything is possible. And it IS with him in your corner.”

Lively concluded, “I’m the lucky beneficiary of two decades of friendship with this man and his beautiful and equally generous, kind and talented family. My life wouldn’t be what it is today without you, Guy. I love you dearly. Today and always.”