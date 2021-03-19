Let’s give ‘em something to talk about! Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews reunited eight months after they were fired from Dancing With the Stars.

“Reunited & it feels so good with @erinandrews,” the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, 65, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 18, alongside a photo of himself and the sportscaster, 42, drinking cocktails at a restaurant.

Andrews reposted the picture on her Instagram account, where she teased that the former coworkers may be planning a new project together. “Always something in the works,” she captioned her post.

And the hints did not stop there. After Bergeron uploaded a selfie of the pair outdoors with their arms wrapped around each other — which he captioned, “This reunion deserves another post” — the NFL on Fox sideline reporter dropped three champagne emojis in the comments section, suggesting that they may have been celebrating something. “Love u,” she added.

DWTS producers axed the TV personalities in July 2020 and replaced them with Tyra Banks ahead of season 29. Bergeron tweeted at the time that he was “just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” while Andrews wrote that she “will always cherish my days on that set.”

After the news broke, ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement that they were embarking “on a new creative direction,” a move that caught the former ESPN correspondent off guard.

“It was a surprise. I got a phone call,” she told Extra in September 2020. “I answered the phone. I was like, ‘This isn’t good.’”

Many DWTS fans and cast members were outraged by the decision, forcing executive producer Andrew Llinares to offer an explanation about the longtime cohosts’ sudden departures.

“I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” he told reporters during ABC’s VirtuFall panel in September 2020. “I think changing the host was all about evolution. It was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and making] it reach out, maybe, to a new audience as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

Llinares went on to praise Banks, 47, for “doing an amazing, amazing job” and bringing “a new life to everything.”

Bergeron had hosted the dance competition since its 2005 premiere. Andrews, meanwhile, competed on season 10 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2010 before becoming a cohost four years later.