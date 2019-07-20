Tom Brady Posts Romantic Birthday Message to Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady posted a romantic message to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, as she celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 20.

“Happy Birthday Mamai!” he captioned a photo of the supermodel on Instagram. Writing in the Brazilian star’s native Portuguese, he continued, “You are the light that illuminates our days!!! We love you so much!!”

Bündchen, who shares her birthday with her twin sister, Patricia, posted a message to her sibling on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of the pair and writing, “Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!”

“Happy birthday Super Twins!!!” the NFL star, 41, commented on the photo. “The Brady’s love the Bundchen’s!!!!!”

The athlete’s messages come as he and his wife of 10 years enjoy a tropical vacation in Costa Rica with their kids, Benjamin 9, and Vivian, 6, and Brady’s eldest son, John Edward, 11, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan.

The couple shared a sexy kiss on the beach and the family have been horseback riding together. On Friday, July 19, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a video that showed him and Vivian jumping off a cliff and into a natural pool.

As Brady held his daughter’s hand and counted down, Vivian hesitated but he jumped, awkwardly taking his daughter with him as those watching screamed.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” the Super Bowl champ captioned his Instagram video. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”

Brady’s friends commented on the post with former Green Bay Packers player Brett Favre writing, “She is a 10 but old dad gets a [thumbs down]” along with three laughing-crying emojis.

“You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father – but this just gave me anxiety,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote of Vivian’s plunge. “Geeezus.”

