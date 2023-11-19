Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton enjoyed a parents night out at the 67th annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London on Sunday, November 19.

Hiddleston, 42, seemed to be embracing Loki’s color scheme, modeling a dark green velvet suit and bowtie with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Ashton, 39, shimmered in a sparkling dark blue gown with a cape that included silver shoulder details.

The couple, who got engaged in early 2022, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other’s waists as they smiled for the cameras. Inside the awards ceremony, they were spotted talking to Ian McKellen, Paapa Essiedu, Rosa Robson and other British theater stars.

Ashton and Hiddleston met while working in theater. They costarred in Betrayal on London’s West End in 2018 and brought the play stateside the following year. The play finished its run, but their relationship was just getting started. They confirmed they were dating when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021. They welcomed their first child together the following year.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Ashton gave birth. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Hiddleston recently opened up about being a dad while on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this month.

“Of course, it has to,” he said when asked if his perspective changed after having a baby. “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would until it happened. And yeah, it’s before and after.”

The pair enjoy their privacy and haven’t announced the sex or name of their child yet. However, they haven’t been able to avoid discussing their Marvel connection. Hiddleston has played Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Thor and Ashton joined the MCU as the villainous Dar-Benn in The Marvels, which hit theaters earlier this month.

“I’m so proud of her yeah, and she’s terrific in the Marvels,” Hiddleston shared during the podcast while discussing trading tips about playing a supervillain. “I just only saw it recently. Yeah, it has been it has been bizarre to to share those stories. I mean, I kind of want her to talk about her own work in her own way, but but yeah, I’m so proud of her. We’ve had some definitely had some laughs along the way about zippers and bathroom breaks.”

Ashton previously opened up about Hiddleston’s words of wisdom, which included his costume warning. “He also had some very good practical advice, which was, ‘Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume,’” she told Entertainment Weekly in July.

However, that wasn’t his only advice. “He said, ‘If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you’ll have an amazing experience on those sets.’ He really empowered me in that way,” she shared.