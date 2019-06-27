It must run in the family! Tom Holland is known for being a jokester, notorious for often oversharing plot lines for films that star him as a Marvel superhero. So it should come as no surprise that his brother shares his penchant for humor — especially when it comes to attracting ladies.

While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Holland, 23, recounted how his then-single younger brother’s objective was to meet ladies while vacationing with their family in Hawaii this past January. Recalling how he served as wingman for his 20-year-old sibling, Holland went on to tell Meyers about a funny interaction the duo had while wading in the Pacific Ocean, debating the merits of using his fame to gain attention.

“This girl walks into the sea, she’s gorgeous, she’s walking over … I’m like, ‘Here we go,’” Holland told the talk show host. “She breezes right past me and she goes over to Sam and goes, ‘Oh, my God, are you Timothée Chalamet?'”

The younger Holland’s eager response: “‘Yes, yes I am’,” the actor claimed.

Though he didn’t reveal how far the deception went, he did say it probably didn’t go too far given his brother’s lack of fluency in French.

Most recently, the elder Holland brother shut down rumors that he is dating his Spider-Man costar Zendaya. The actor noted in an Elle interview published on Thursday, June 20, that he and the Disney alum are not romantically involved. However, he calls himself “definitely a relationship person,” adding, “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

He and Zendaya, 22, have been linked as far back as 2017, with reports claiming they went on excursions as a couple. The singer tweeted at the time, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???”

Holland replied with, “@Zendaya does the press tour count?”

