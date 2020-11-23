A different version of the story? Tom Sandoval told Andy Cohen that Kristen Doute’s book, He’s Making You Crazy, didn’t accurately portray their relationship.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that book. I think she was just trying to sell copies,” the 37-year-old Fancy AF Cocktails author said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 22. “I read that part of it. It was just a lot of inconsistencies. First and foremost being our computer was in our living room and we always had a roommate. I don’t think I remember Kristen ever owning lingerie either.”

Sandoval concluded, “It’s entertaining, I’m sure it’s an entertaining book.”

Doute, 37, didn’t name names in her book, which was released in May, but it was obvious for Vanderpump Rules fans when she was referring to the bartender, whom she dated for six years. Viewers watched the pair call it quits at the end of season 2, which aired in 2014, after she cheated on him with Jax Taylor.

“[Keeping the names out] had nothing to do with, like, protecting the innocent. I don’t think anyone is innocent in this book,” Doute told Us Weekly before the book hit shelves. “But I thought truly that it would be so much grander for the reader to read if it was just left as a simple key or like a pseudonym as we use often because I want women to be reading the story and not about the who.”

In the book, Doute detailed how she questioned her “body image” while dating Sandoval.

“We would get ready together at his vanity, and when he said ‘you’re beautiful’ I wondered if he was talking to me or to himself. His flat iron, oh, his f—king flat iron. It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?” she wrote.

The James Mae founder also recalled an evening when her ex allegedly turned down sex.

“One night as he sat on our couch playing online poker for the eighth day in a row I put my foot down. Enough was enough. I got on my knees and just went for it. He was about to get the best blowjob of his life. And he pushed me away like a leper,” Doute wrote. “I was wearing f—king lingerie! I was twenty-six, hot, skinny, and drop-dead gorgeous. He would rather get two-pair, aces high than a BJ from his model girlfriend.”

After Doute and Sandoval split, he started dating their costar Ariana Madix. While the couple insists that they waited until the end of this romance with the T-shirt designer to get together, Doute still believes that he cheated with her. Despite the drama, Doute and Madix, 35, buried the hatchet and eventually became friends.

“I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore,” Doute wrote in her book. “A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her. I needed to let them be happy. … They needed to find their own path to forgive me.”

Back in May, Doute told Us that she let Madix peek at the book before it was released: “I let Ariana read a little bit of it in regarding the chapter that’s about Tom and Ariana. They were both like, you know, ‘Do you girl.’”