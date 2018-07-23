One of the most highly anticipated openings of the summer is nearly here! After years of hard work, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be opening their bar, Tom Tom, to the public very soon.

Though the new space played host to an opening celebration soiree on Wednesday, July 11, which also doubled as a birthday party for Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor, the public has not yet been able to see the newest addition to Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant empire, which also includes eateries SUR, Pump and Villa Blanca.

However, with the opening just around the corner, both Toms are revealing a bit more about what patrons and Vanderpump viewers can expect from the new locale. “Every spot is like it’s unique own little world — there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Schwartz, 35, told Bravo.

Sandoval, also 35, further explained Tom Tom’s layout, adding that double bar stools and a “beautiful bar” greets patrons as soon as they walk into the light-filled space. “As you go deeper in, there are these half-circle private booths,” he added. “And then as the sun goes down and it gets dark, it reveals this beautiful garden.”

The Tom Tom Instagram account has been flooded with updates in recent days, including a shot of teal banquettes and low-hanging chandeliers, a separate photo of the well-lit liquor cabinet that’s fully stocked with Vanderpump vodka and Vanderpump rosé, and a close-up look at the custom shot bar.

And while many of the Vanderpump-owned restaurant spaces tend to be more trendy as opposed to romantic, Schwartz sees Tom Tom as an ideal date spot. “You get a cocktail at the bar, then you sit down by the fireplace, you whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, then you go to the shot bar, take shots, get the mojo flowing,” he told Bravo. “Then you go to the garden and you fall in love all over again — or for the first time!”

Though there’s no confirmed opening date for Tom Tom just yet, Sandoval previously said it is expected to open at the end of July.

