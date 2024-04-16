Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro are “almost” official as their romance continues to heat up.

“I just want to be in the most perfect place,” Skoro, 23, shared when appearing alongside Schwartz, 41, on “The Viall Files” podcast episode released on Tuesday, April 16. “I like to be very, at ease.”

Schwartz explained that he doesn’t want to “put pressure” on Skoro. “We enjoy our time together,” the Vanderpump Rules star added.

During the podcast, Skoro and Schwartz offered details about their relationship while in conversation with host Nick Viall. The pair made headlines last month for a rumored romance when Skoro posted a TikTok video with Schwartz.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“We actually met on a whim at TomTom,” Schwartz revealed, referring to the bar he co-owns with Tom Sandoval. “It’s funny, ironically, around that moment, I made a pledge, not only to myself, but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I’m just going to be single and work for the next two years. … Then I bumped into her.”

Skoro made the first move on Schwartz by telling him that he was “hot” while they were in TomTom together. The duo exchanged phone numbers but didn’t talk for a while.

“She overlooks all my baggage,” Schwartz said when asked his favorite thing about Skoro, calling her “one of the coolest human beings on planet earth, the baddest bitch alive.” (Schwartz also started singing “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Frank Sinatra.)

The reality star also gushed over his almost-girlfriend’s “unconventional sense of humor,” referring to her as “super successful” and “sharp as hell.”

Internet trolls have criticized Schwartz’s romance with Skoro because of their age difference. However, the VPR star stays unbothered.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“Honestly, if I was a lecherous old man trolling bars, seeking out young women, I think I would feel gross, but we just bumped into each other,” he explained. “We hit it off.”

When it comes to dropping the L-word, Skoro said she and Schwartz “definitely love each other.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Schwartz was previously married to VPR costar Katie Maloney from 2019 to 2022. Following their divorce, he was romantically linked to Jo Wenberg, whose name came up multiple times on VPR in the wake of Schwartz and Maloney’s split.

“Jo is a human being — Jo is a light in my life,” the restaurant owner shared during a February episode of the Bravo show. “I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”