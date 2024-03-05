Vanderpump Rules fans think they have identified the new woman in Tom Schwartz‘s life.

Sophia Skoro sparked romance rumors when she uploaded a TikTok video on Monday, March 4, of her spending time with Schwartz, 41, in Las Vegas. The pair filmed themselves dancing around in several different areas of a hotel. Skoro shared another video last month showing her and Schwartz in a car.

The social media posts come after Schwartz teased that he was dating someone. As a result, Bravo viewers have flooded Skoro’s comments section asking whether she is the new woman in Schwartz’s life.

“THOMAS WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE,” wrote one social media user. Meanwhile, another commentator said Skoro was “living the life” they wish they were, adding, “I’m in love with Tom schwartz.” Schwartz was also referenced in a comment, which read, “She’s cute you go Schwartz!!”

According to her Instagram, Skoro runs a website where she rents and sells vintage clothing. Skoro, who graduated college in 2022, is also an associate media planner and strategist for Publicis Groupe’s Agency Zenith. Her primary job is to execute media and advertising plans for TikTok.

Schwartz hinted in February that he was seeing someone special. “I would say I am not, not dating. I’m hanging out,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think she would prefer that I didn’t say, but I’m hanging out.”

Schwartz’s secret romance comes after his relationship with Jo Wenberg was finally addressed on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Wenberg was a major topic of conversation in the prior season as Schwartz dealt with his divorce from Katie Maloney.

Schwartz and Wenberg’s close bond was mentioned in multiple unaired scenes. He shared more details about their connection when Wenberg made her debut on the show last month.

“Jo is a human being — Jo is a light in my life,” he gushed during the February episode. “I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

Schwartz was later asked on WWHL why he referred to his past with Wenberg as a “whirlwind romance.”

“There were maybe mixed signals there a little bit. We had a lightning in a bottle situation for a while there,” Schwartz explained to Andy Cohen on February 20. “I don’t know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a conventional relationship.”

Schwartz joked he “should have been committed” instead of seeking out a girlfriend, noting, “I was in a very weird place like I have never experienced in my entire life. I’ll shut up now.”

Before being briefly linked to Wenberg, Schwartz documented his marriage to Maloney, 37, on Vanderpump Rules. Schwartz and Maloney confirmed their split in March 2022, which came months before they started filming season 10 of their hit Bravo series.

The former couple remained on good terms until Schwartz hooked up with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022. Before the episode aired in March 2023, news broke that same month about Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz, who later admitted he knew about the infidelity, recently stood by his friendship with Sandoval, 41.

“We have a great line of communication. He’s like a brother to me. Oh, my God, people are, like, rolling their eyes right now. But I love that bastard. I do. I really love him and he’s done a lot for me. I’ve done a lot for him. And you don’t find friendships like that often,” he said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in February. “He’s a really good friend, and he’s so thoughtful and considerate. He always remembers birthdays. He always gets gifts. But he doesn’t do it for self satisfaction or attention. I feel like I got a little defensive [after news of the affair broke] because people kind of retroactively went back and just trashed his entire existence.”