Toni Braxton’s niece Lauren Braxton’s cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after she died at the age of 24.

The medical examiner’s office in Maryland confirms to Us Weekly that Lauren died from heroin and fentanyl intoxication. Though her autopsy has been completed, the manner of death is still undetermined.

Lauren was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m. on April 29. She had been talking to one of her friends in the kitchen of her Maryland home just moments before she died, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. The friend went upstairs for approximately 10 minutes and found Lauren unresponsive on the floor when she came back down. Paramedics responded to the house but were unable to revive her.

Lauren’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., is the brother of the five famous Braxton sisters: Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Trina and Traci. Michael, 50, has also appeared on his siblings’ WE tv reality show, Braxton Family Values.

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer, 51, took to Instagram on May 1 to pay tribute to her late niece. “R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton… I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken,” Toni captioned a photo of Lauren visiting her at a backstage meet-and-greet. “Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.’”

Towanda, 45, and Trina, 44, also paid their respects on the social media platform. “Lauren Kristine Braxton….Umba loves you so much! You were a beautiful loving angel on earth…now you are a beautiful angel in heaven,” Towanda wrote in April. Trina, for her part, wrote, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

