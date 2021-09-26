Tony Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Lights up on the Great White Way! After being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony Awards are back and bigger than ever.

The 74th annual awards will honor Broadway musicals and plays that opened during the 2019/2020 season. Theaters were forced to close their doors in March 2020, but have slowly started to welcome sold-out audiences once again. On Sunday, September 26, hosts Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. will ring in Broadway’s biggest night with a special two-part celebration.

“I want to be a part of whatever we can do to get the word out that Broadway is back,” McDonald, 51, noted in an interview days before the awards were set to take place at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre.

The 40-year-old Hamilton star agreed, adding, “I hope that we can remind people of the power of live performance, which is a challenging thing to do on a television, but it’s what we’re tasked to do, and it’s our best hope in this moment.”

The Good Fight actress — who’s a six-time Tony winner — will kick off the night and present the majority of the awards during a ceremony streamed exclusively on Paramount+. When her two hours are done, Odom Jr. will take over on CBS as emcee for a concert special titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

“We have music and dance and great writers and a slew of talent, and we want first and foremost to entertain folks,” the One Night in Miami actor explained. “But beyond that, the show needs to come out of the truth of where we are. We need to honor this moment that we’re in, and deal with it honestly.”

Rounding out the star-studded guest list are Broadway greats — including Stephanie J. Block, Tituss Burgess, Idina Menzel and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber — and crossover successes Beanie Feldstein, Darren Criss and Andrew Garfield. The cast of Ain’t Too Proud is set to take the stage with John Legend, while the original stars of Hairspray reunite for a song. Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Freestyle Love Supreme will deliver the closing number.

Not all of the trophies will be given out during McDonald’s portion of the festivities. The top three categories — Best Musical, Best Play and Best Revival of a Play — will be announced at the concert. However, all eyes will be on Moulin Rouge‘s Aaron Tveit, the sole nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, who might not be a shoo-in for the win.

“It’s not something I thought or expected or had ever seen or heard before, but I was very happy that the Tonys committee decided to go ahead with the awards for this year,” the Gossip Girl alum, 37, told Broadway News of his nod in January. “I think that the Tony Awards are a celebration of this community, and I felt it provided a bit of a lift for the whole community when they were announced. … And then for me personally, I was just nothing but grateful.”

Even under “unique circumstances,” the nomination felt like a major milestone. “The Tonys are a mainstay,” Tveit added. “I’ve had my own personal up-and-down experiences with them with shows before, so to me it just meant the absolute world.”

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2021 Tony nominees — and check back during Sunday’s show to see who won!

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Paul Englishby, The Inheritance

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Ethan Popp, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical