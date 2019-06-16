The secret to success. Tony Hale revealed how he and his wife, Martel Thompson, make their relationship work after 16 years of marriage.

“She is my lifeline,” Hale, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly of his love on Monday, June 11, at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan Theatre. “It’s such a special relationship. … We are here for each other.”

The Arrested Development alum then related his relationship to the Pixar film, in which he voices a new toy named Forky. “I think this is a movie where you see these characters really [there] for each other, [living] life together,” he said. “We’re not meant to do this by ourselves. And that’s how I see my marriage.”

The former Veep actor — who portrayed the personal aide to former President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Gary Walsh, on the hit HBO show from 2012 until the series finale on May 12, 2019 — married the Emmy Award-winning makeup artist in May 2003. The couple share one child, 13-year-old daughter Loy Ann.

The latest addition to the Toy Story franchise is said to have quite an “emotional” ending.

“This is the end of the series, and I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear ‘the astronaut,'” Tom Hanks explained during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “These texts would say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’ And I said, ‘No, not yet.’ ‘You haven’t seen those last pages?’ ‘No, I haven’t seen them.’ ‘Wait till you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.'”

“We were saying goodbye to [my character] Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody, and it was emotional,” the Oscar winner, 62, recalled.

Hanks and Allen, 65, starred as Woody and Buzz, respectively, in 1995’s Toy Story, 1999’s Toy Story 2 and 2010’s Toy Story 3. They will return to voice the beloved characters once more in the final installment.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on Friday, June 21.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!