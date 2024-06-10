Too Hot to Handle s Carly Lawrence Files for Divorce from Bennett Sipes

Too Hot to Handle’s Carly Lawrence has filed for divorce from her husband, Bennett Sipes, after two years of marriage.

Lawrence, 27, filed to dissolve her marriage to the Love Island star on Monday, June 10, Us Weekly can confirm. Lawrence cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed their date of separation as Friday, June 7.

Lawrence and Sipes, 29, tied the knot in May 2022 at Los Angeles’ True Love Wedding Chapel after a few months of dating.

“We didn’t announce before we did it because we wanted it to be kept secret just for our family and friends. We want to do a larger ceremony in the next couple of years in upstate New York since both of our families live about an hour away,” the pair told Us in May 2022. “Right now we are focused on each other our puppy and our professional adventures. Our close circle knows our love for each other.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

They continued, “At first we wanted to elope and do it by ourselves but we decided to invite the people who know our relationship and who have watched us grow. We appreciate all the love and support and are really excited for our life together.”

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in December 2023 — which also marked Sipes’ most recent post with Lawrence.

“2 years with my other (better) half ❤️‍🔥Here’s to the most amazing woman, my best friend, my wife,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside pics from the duo’s trip. “My life. My lil fairy angel girl. I love you so friggin’ much, Carlz. Me & Luna wouldn’t be us w/o YOU 🥹.”

Prior to exchanging vows, both Lawrence and Sipes were in relationships from their reality shows.

Related: Celebrities Who Dated Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

Lawrence, who made her debut on season 2 of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, dated Joey Joy. While Lawrence and Joy split post filming the reality series, they rekindled their romance and moved to Los Angeles together before separating for a second time.

“We are very much together,” Lawrence exclusively told Us in August 2021, while hugging Joey in a joint virtual interview. “We live together. … Joey, I’m obviously in love with, I love him.”

Later that month, Lawrence shared that they had parted ways — and claimed that Joy cheated on her in an Instagram Story per Screen Rant.

Sipes, meanwhile, was linked to Leslie Golden after season 2 of Love Island. In November 2021, Golden shared in a TikTok video that the twosome had called it quits.