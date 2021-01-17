Heating up! Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and The Only Way Is Essex‘s Demi Sims added fuel to their dating rumors with a steamy kiss.

On Saturday, January 16, the Netflix star, 27, shared an Instagram photo of her kissing Sims, 23, while wearing bikinis and coverups. She captioned the snap with a red-heart emoji.

Sims commented “LOML” on the post and Farago responded, “@demsims my baby.”

The British TV personality shared the same photo along with another that was taken before they locked lips. “Swipe for a kiss,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Relationship buzz started after a series of flirty exchanges between the two reality stars. Days before they shared photos of them kissing, Farago commented on a picture of Sims in a bikini, “You’re perfect baby.” She replied, “@francescafarago you’re mine baby,” with a red-heart emoji.

Before being linked to Sims, Farago dated The Bachelorette alum Jef Holm. She also dated Too Hot to Handle costar Harry Jowsey, but the pair called it quits in June 2020.

The Canada native has also been linked to Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Love Is Blind‘s Damian Powers as well. She opened up about the speculation about her love life in a YouTube video. “It’s hard because I go out to dinner or I just start talking to someone casually, and there’s photographers or it gets blown up,” she shared in September 2020.

Sims, for her part, dated Leonie McSorley in July 2020 and the Ex on the Beach star confirmed their split months later in December 2020. Before that, she was romantically linked to Love Island UK star Megan Barton-Hanson and was rumored to be in a relationship with Made in Chelsea‘s Olivia Bentley.

Sims is the first bisexual female to appear on TOWIE. She opened up about coming out during an April 2020 appearance on Vas J Morgan‘s podcast, revealing she realized she was bisexual at age 16 but didn’t come out until she experienced some “very dark days” at age 19. “I was trapped in a body that wasn’t me,” Sims recalled at the time. “Now I feel like I obviously have that weight off my chest I’m in a happier place, but I do look back on those days like, ‘Wow, what a dark place that was.'”