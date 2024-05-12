Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey is feeling grateful after his skin cancer diagnosis.

Jowsey, 26, spoke to Us Weekly about his health status on Friday, May 10, during the Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. “It’s just a bit scary, bit of a rude awakening, but it humbled me,” he told Us, adding, “The fact that I’m able to inspire people to get their skin checked is awesome.”

Jowsey, who was wearing Giorgio Armani and styled by Monty Jackson for the charity event, revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in April; he explained that he had gone to a dermatologist to get his skin checked and they had “found some skin cancer.” He did not reveal what kind of skin cancer it was, but he did share that the cancer was found on his shoulder and had been there for over a year.

“I’m gonna be all good. Everything’s going to be okay, but I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner,” Jowsey said via TikTok on April 26, before imploring his followers to “please wear sunscreen.”

“I had a lot of friends call me and [say], ‘I actually haven’t had my skin checked ever so the fact that you posted what was going on made me want to go and get myself checked out to make sure I was all in the clear,’” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us on Friday. “But the thing is, 1 in 5 people have skin cancer. It’s just better to go get checked and just to be safe and wear your sunscreen.”

Jowsey went on to say that discovering he had skin cancer was “the scariest moment” of his life.

“I thought it was like a fungal thing on my shoulder,” he explained. “I went to the dermatologist saying, ‘I’ve been putting fungal cream on it for the last year.’ When [the] doctor said it was skin cancer, it was the scariest moment of my life because you don’t know how serious it is, but luckily I’m doing okay.”

The reality star’s health isn’t the only reason he’s thinking about the future. His new podcast, “Boyfriend Material,” is full of relationship advice, and it has helped Jowsey realize he is ready to settle down.

“I love my friends, but I’m over them. I just want to have a girlfriend and grow old together and be us and have a little family and just have someone that I can build with and grow with,” Jowsey shared with Us.

“There’s nothing better than having your best friend, your lover with you,” he continued. “Being in a relationship is so special and I really missed that feeling. Hopefully one day. The premise of the [podcast] is to grow together and to learn to become boyfriend material. I’m a work in progress.”

He joked, “I can get advice, I can give advice and hopefully, I can get married and then it turns into daddy advice.”

Following his diagnosis, Jowsey received an outpouring of support from his followers, including Vanderpump Rules star and fellow DWTS alum Ariana Madix. (Madix had skin cancer in the form of a melanoma removed in 2018.)

“She’s the best,” Jowsey told Us of Madix on Friday. “She’s such a sweetheart. She always reaches out and talks about things like this. She’s just like a big mom or big sister. She just cares so much.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams