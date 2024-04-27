Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey revealed that a dermatologist found skin cancer on his shoulder.

“Hi friends, there isn’t really an easy way to say this, but last week I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me,” Jowsey, 26, shared via TikTok on Friday, April 26, with the caption “Please wear sunscreen,” along with a sun emoji.

While he did not reveal what kind of cancer it was, Jowsey revealed that the cancer was found on his shoulder and had been there for over a year.

“I’m gonna be all good, everything’s going to be okay, but I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant continued, and once again implored his followers to “please wear sunscreen.”

“Please wear it,” he said. “Please go get your skin checked. If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know. I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two. I had no idea. So, I just wanna save and protect one of you guys out there. Go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible, because that’s what I gotta do now and it’s very scary. Anyway, love you guys, stay safe.”

Several followers took to Jowsey’s comment section to offer their support, including his former DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, who wrote, “So glad you’re okay 🫶🏼, sending all the love!!!”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules star and fellow DWTS alum Ariana Madix responded in the comment section: “melanoma siblings 💖. so scary but really glad you are ok and yes sunscreen so important and skin checks.” Madix had skin cancer removed in 2018.

Related: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Couples: Who’s Still Together? For love and money! Too Hot to Handle has generated several successful couples, despite its forbidden-romance premise. The Netflix reality show debuted in April 2020. The series centers around people who are typically involved in meaningless flings and struggle to form long-term relationships. In an effort to win $100,000, contestants living in a house together […]

In March, model Christie Brinkley was similarly diagnosed with skin cancer. She, like Jowsey and Madix, noted that early detection was crucial in her treatment and encouraged fans to be more proactive in protecting their skin.

“The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!” Brinkley wrote via Instagram on March 13. “I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !”