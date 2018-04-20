Tori Hall is owning up to her mistakes. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, The Challenge star apologizes for commenting on Britni Thornton’s arrest.

“I am sorry that my Initial response was anger. My emotions got the best of me because of a deep pain in my past from losing a friend to drinking and driving,” Hall, 31, wrote in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 20. “Instead of compassion I came off as unloving and that’s not who I am, or how I want to raise my kids to be.”

She continued: “Moments like this are opportunities for both Britni and I to learn and grow from. We both made mistakes, but one of the most beautiful things about being a spouse/mother/woman is the courage to admit when we are wrong. Bad moments don’t make bad people, so in the midst of chaos, I think it’s best we just show people grace.”

When 26-year-old Thornton was arrested for DUI on Saturday, April 14, Hall responded to the story with a tweet. “I’m livid. There is no excuse ever to drink and drive. Ever,” she wrote on April 18.

To end the @challengemtv Reunion right… Answer to one of the last questions.. YES, still together peeps🤗 My weirdness hasn’t scared him off yet😜😈🔮#thechallengevendettas #reuniontime pic.twitter.com/C5mG3UdqvD — Britni Nicol MTV (@BritniNicol) April 11, 2018

Hall and Brad Fiorenza, 37, got married in 2010 after meeting in 2008 on The Gauntlet III. They then divorced in 2015 and share two children: Brady, 6, and Chase, 3. Fiorenza met Thornton during The Challenge: Vendettas and are currently dating.

Thornton told Us in March that she had met Brad’s entire family, including Tori. “The kids are absolutely beautiful, and I met Tori. We had a great meeting and I wouldn’t change anything about the way we met. She’s great. She handled her own and was very womanly about it,” the Are You the One? vet said. “I couldn’t imagine being in that type of situation so from my point of view — I’m not a parent — she stood her ground but was very kind at the same time. She’s a protective mama bear and such a sweetheart.”

