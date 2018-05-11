Tori Spelling is all about positivity! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about parenting with her husband, Dean McDermott, months after dealing with some family drama.

“My husband and I have it so balanced,” Spelling, 44, told Us at the OPI Grease Collection launch at Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 10. “We really balance each other with getting it all done. We’re kind of that rock for each other. I always feel you’re not given more than you can handle.”

In a way, the former True Tori star enjoys the chaotic moments in life. “The more you put on my plate, the more creative I am, the more things get done,” she said. “I could never be complacent having one child. I mean, God bless anyone that has one child. Children, whether you have six or one, it’s great. But one child, I would be like, ‘OK, but what’s next?’ It’s my thing.”

Spelling and the Chopped Canada host — who are the parents of Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 14 months — made headlines in March after a domestic incident at their family’s home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. A source told Us exclusively at the time that the couple had been “fighting a lot lately.” But just a few days later, they were spotted kissing on a TV set in Malibu.

The Stori Telling author told Us on Thursday that she feels “a little more guarded” as a mom whenever there are rumors about her personal life. “It takes everything in you to not scream from the rooftops, ‘It’s not true!’” she said. “But I’ve been in this business long enough to know that … it does eventually go away.”

And with Mother’s Day coming up, Spelling and McDermott plan to get away and spend some quality time with their children. “I think we’re probably gonna do a little staycation for the weekend,” she told Us. “It’s just going to be our family. … Dean will be on full-time kid duty. He’s on baby duty. Literally, baby doody.”

