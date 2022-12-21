Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays.

“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum slammed her haters, adding, “How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness.”

The Troop Beverly Hills star pointed out: “Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work.”

Spelling noted that she went to the hospital after being “low on oxygen.” She described her symptoms as having a “hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.”

The Spelling It Like It Is author explained that the doctor are “running a battery of tests,” before confessing, “I wanna get home to my kids” for Christmas.

The California native’s trip to the doctor’s came more than one week after her youngest son, Beau, was sick for the second time this month.

“Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” Spelling wrote via her Instagram Story on December 11. “Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!”

The “90210MG” podcast cohost revealed at the time that Beau, 5, was dealing with high fevers, had been throwing up and was “so stuffy.”

Beau is just one of Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s five children to battle the flu ahead of the holidays. The Mommywood author shared via her Instagram Story on December 12 that her other two sons, Liam, 15, and Finn, 10, had come down with something.

Spelling and McDermott, who tied the knot in 2016, also share daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11.

The Canadian actor, 56, is father to son Jack, 24, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Days prior to her own health battle, Spelling confirmed that McDermott’s son was living with the couple. She also revealed during the Monday, December 19, episode of the “ReWives” podcast that Eustace’s daughter, Lola, 17, whom she adopted after her divorce from McDermott, was living under their roof.

“We have a big blended family right now,” Spelling said. “The more, the merrier!”