



Speaking from the heart. Tori Spelling portrayed the iconic Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, but the actress revealed she wasn’t as confident in real life as she was on the small screen.

“I was a young really insecure teenager that never thought I was good enough,” Spelling, 46, captioned a throwback photo of herself via Instagram on Thursday, December 12. “Yet, I was on a hugely successful tv show playing a beautiful popular teen that had it all together. A character that girls everywhere looked up too and boys adored. Off-camera I didn’t feel at all beautiful or good about myself.”

The Scary Movie 2 star added that her younger self deserved “huge props” for faking confidence during a time when she privately felt vulnerable. “She stepped up and went for it. I wish I could have off-camera hugged her and told her she was good enough and was beautiful just the way she was,” the Spelling It Like It Is author continued.

Spelling signed off the post giving credit to her Beverly Hills, 90210 character for inspiring her to pass along that strength to her daughters.

“Bc of Donna Martin I tell my girls everyday they are good enough, smart, beautiful, and can be anyone they want to be,” she concluded. “But never be who everyone expects you to be! Be you.”

Spelling shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Finn, 7, Hattie, 8, and Beau, 2, with her husband, Dean McDermott. She told Us Weekly exclusively in September that her children had conflicting opinions about BH90210. The short-lived Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot aired for one season this past summer before it’s cancellation in November.

“The younger ones kind of zone out,” she told Us at the time. “They’re like, ‘Oh, Mom. Fun. Wait, what else?’ My older ones are really into it. They get the stories, they get that it’s fictional and they’re really supportive.”

As for how she balances her career and a household of five children, Spelling admitted she’s always in “a state of mom guilt, a perpetual state.” However, McDermott, 53, puts in equal effort to hold down the family fort with Spelling.

“This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” she explained. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’”