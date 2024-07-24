Tori Spelling revealed she’s in a good place after speaking with Shannen Doherty one last time prior to the actress’ death earlier this month.

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life, and I don’t believe in regrets,” Spelling, 51, said on the Monday, July 22, episode of her and Jennie Garth’s “90210MG” podcast. “But I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation [with others].”

She explained that wasn’t the case with Doherty, who died on July 13 at the age of 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.

“I feel like she and I had that [conversation] and I’m super grateful for that,” Spelling said of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar.

Garth, 52, recalled getting to see Doherty every “once in a while” but explained that Spelling’s time with the late actress was more important.

“I was thinking definitely of you, Tor, and how happy you must have been to have that time with her,” she continued. “And to … sort of just [have a] reconnection on a deeper level as both of you, you know, matured and [grew] and learned so much.”

Garth confessed, “I wished that I had had that opportunity, because I didn’t really get to sit down and have, like, heartfelt conversation with her recently. But I was very glad that you did.”

Spelling and Garth worked alongside Doherty on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000. The actresses played Donna Martin, Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh, respectively, on the series, which also starred Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and the late Luke Perry.

The cast later reunited on camera in 2019 for BH90210. The six-episode series filmed after Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke at age 52. Doherty, who exited the original series in 1994, also came back for the spinoff to honor her late TV love interest.

While the actors have known each other for decades, Spelling revealed that one of the most memorable moments with Doherty stems from their very first scene together.

“I can see right now the very first scene Jen and Shannen and I had together at Marian Moore’s party. It was a night scene. That’s the one that sticks out to me,” Spelling recalled on the podcast. “Maybe it wasn’t our first scene, but it was the first time I remember the three of us really bonding and me thinking like, ‘We’re all gonna be friends. This is more than just being on camera.’”

The actress, whose dad Aaron Spelling created the series, said she was “hopeful” that she’d “fit in” with both Doherty and Garth, who were a little older than her.

“You both were so accepting of me. I remember that night [as us] just laughing,” Tori continued. “I mean, we filmed all night till the sun came up, which was a lot for teenagers.”

Garth remembered the evening as well, calling it “exciting” and compared it to “a party.” Tori teased, “Yeah, minus the alcohol.”

Tori concluded by saying that Doherty was “a real trailblazer,” noting that she couldn’t “imagine this lifetime not getting to know” the whole 90210 cast.