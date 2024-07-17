Tori Spelling is continuing to remember Shannen Doherty in the days following her death.

“We made each other laugh to the core,” Spelling, 51, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 16. “Full on guttural soul laughs.”

Alongside the message, Spelling shared a throwback photo of the pair laughing and another where Doherty grabbed her pal’s head while they erupted into giggles.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died at age 53 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to Us. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Later that day, Spelling took to social media to share her emotional reaction. “I don’t have outward words yet,” she captioned her Instagram Story, uploading a selfie taken with Doherty. “But WE knew and that’s what matters.”

Spelling penned a lengthier tribute in honor of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar on Monday, July 15. “F–k them … is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36 year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon,” Spelling wrote via Instagram.

Spelling noted that Doherty “took me under her wing,” adding, “She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends. We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates [sic] of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more.”

The actress recalled meeting Doherty when she was 15 years old after they were cast as Donna Martin and Brenda Walsh, respectively, on the series.

“We were young,” Spelling continued. “We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance.”

Spelling noted that she’s “grateful” that the twosome “got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with.”

Spelling concluded, “Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always. 🖤💔.”