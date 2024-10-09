Since starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, Tori Spelling has found herself in the public eye quite often — especially when it comes to her love life.

While on the show, Spelling had a brief romance with costar Brian Austin Green.

“I fell head over heels in love with Brian Green,” she recalled on an April 2024 episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, adding that she refers to Green as “the first love of my life.”

Following her time on 90210, Spelling tied the knot with Charlie Shanian in 2004, but the twosome called it quits just 15 months later.

Spelling then moved on with Dean McDermott after meeting him on the set of a made-for-TV movie in Ottawa, Canada, in July 2005. The duo got married less than a year later and went on to welcome five kids: son Liam in 2007, daughter Stella in 2008, daughter Hattie in 2011, son Finn in 2013 and son Beau in 2017.

McDermott and Spelling announced their split in June 2023, and Spelling filed for divorce in March 2024.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Spelling’s dating history:

Brian Austin Green

Spelling admitted on her “Misspelling” podcast in April 2024 that she and Green had a brief fling while filming Beverly Hills, 90210.

“I was young, and I was caught up in it,” Spelling shared, adding that they are “just friends” now. “I love his fiancée [Sharna Burgess], it’s not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up, and it takes me right back to being my 18-year-old self.”

Ryan Ozar

Ozar and Spelling dated for a year and a half while she was starring on 90210. She later admitted on her podcast that she cheated on Ozar, to whom she lost her virginity, with Green.

Nick Savalas

In the ’90s, Spelling dated Savalas. She later claimed that their relationship was a “nightmare.”

“He was never physically abusive, but he was verbally abusive, telling me 10 times a day how ugly I was,” she told Entertainment Weekly in August 2012. (Savalas did not comment on her remarks.)

Vincent Young

In her 2008 book, Stori Telling, Spelling revealed she dated Young, who starred as Noah Hunter on Beverly Hills, 90210, for two years. She later revealed that her relationship with Young contributed to the distance between her and Green.

“That relationship was not a good relationship for me, and toward the end, I got wrapped up and things weren’t good,” she shared on an episode of Green’s podcast “Oldish” in August 2024. “I shied away from you because you weren’t a fan of [my] relationship [with Vincent]. You had a good working relationship with Vincent, but I don’t think you felt like our personal relationship was something that was correct for me.”

Charlie Shanian

Shanian and Spelling tied the knot in 2004 and filed for divorce in 2005. Spelling cheated on Shanian with her second husband, McDermott.

Dean McDermott

Spelling and McDermott met in 2005 while McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace and Spelling was married to Shanian.

“It was love at first sight. I fell so hard. … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too,” she wrote in Stori Telling, revealing that she and McDermott spent the night together at a hotel. “The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets.”

The lovebirds tied the knot in May 2006 and went on to welcome five children. (McDermott also shares son Jack with Eustace.)

In June 2023, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were separating after 20 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She listed June 17, 2023, as the couple’s date of separation.

Ryan Cramer

In November 2023, Spelling moved on with Cramer.

“Tori met Ryan through work several months ago, and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” a source told Us at the time. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship, and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean.”