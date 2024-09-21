After over one year of dating, Torrey DeVitto and Jared LaPine officially tied the knot on September 14.

“[It] was the best day of my life,” DeVitto, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 21. “Getting to marry my best friend, the man of my dreams in front of all of our closest friends and family at our dream venue was an absolute dream.”

According to DeVitto, “every detail left [her] breathless.”

The Pretty Little Liars actress met LaPine through her cousin and went Instagram official with their romance in June 2023.

“Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here,” LaPine captioned a pair of photos of the couple, with DeVitto writing in the comment section, “I love us.”

Nearly three months after going public with their relationship, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that DeVitto and LaPine were engaged.

“He proposed at home on her farm in Michigan. It happened over Labor Day weekend,” a source told Us in September 2023. “It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn’t know it was happening that week at all.”

The insider noted that the couple were “not planning the wedding just yet,” however, DeVitto was “eager to start.”

DeVitto later took to social media at the time to share the happy news of her engagement.

“Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in PJS and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My answer was obvious. ❤️🔒.”

Almost eight months after LaPine proposed to DeVitto, the pair announced that they are expecting their first baby.

“🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍,” DeVitto captioned a photo of her showing off her baby bump.

LaPine shared a sweet post of his own on his personal account.

“Welp, here’s to hoping she gets her mother’s genes 😎(November 2024),” he shared in May.

DeVitto’s baby bump made her initially wary about choosing a wedding dress.

“It wasn’t easy finding a dress that would accommodate my growing belly, be comfortable all night and yet still make me feel elegant and sexy despite all my swelling and puffiness,” she gushed on Saturday. “Oh the perks of pregnancy! @graceloveslace came through on all those things!”

Throughout their relationship, the couple have not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media.

In June, LaPine penned a sweet Instagram message to DeVitto for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend. We celebrate you every day but today we will a little more,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the lovebirds. “Thank you for loving me, for always making me laugh, and for giving me everything (and more) I’ve ever wanted in a partner. So many beautiful things coming your way and you deserve all of them. I love you!”

DeVitto, for her part, wrote in the comment section, “I love you so much. This was the best birthday ever because of you ❤️.”

With the couple officially Mr. and Mrs, they are looking forward to their “next chapter.”

“This entire year has been such a whirlwind of happiness and excitement. And now, we can’t wait for our next chapter,” she concluded on Saturday. “The chapter where two becomes three ! You’re up next, baby girl!”