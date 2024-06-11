Rapper Tory Lanez’s wife, Raina Chassagne, has filed for divorce after less than one year of marriage.

Chassagne, 29, filed a divorce petition last week and cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for wanting to separate, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, June 10. Chassagne has requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s 7-year-old son, Kai.

Lanez and Chassagne tied the knot on June 25, 2023, less than two months before he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

A jury found Lanez, 31, guilty in December 2022 on three counts related to the July 2020 shooting: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. He shot Megan, 29, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. She underwent surgery to remove the bullets following the incident.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

At his sentencing, Lanez spoke in front of Judge David Herriford, asking for leniency and explaining how he still cares for Megan “dearly to this day” and that she is his “friend.”

Megan was not present for the hearing, but a written statement was read on her behalf that explained why she chose not to appear in court.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” her message read. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

In late February, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, filed to appeal his guilty ruling. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lanez’s legal team claimed that Megan was “allowed to inappropriately answer questions in a narrative format” during the 2022 trial, “including testimony concerning irrelevant and inadmissible matters, such as her feelings regarding the circumstances of the incident.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Two years earlier, Megan recalled the “worst experience” of her life via an Instagram Live.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s—t taken out, to get the bullets taken out,” the musician shared days after the shooting. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. … It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s—t.”

Megan later wrote an essay for Elle in August 2023, detailing the harassment she endured in the wake of the shooting from those who didn’t believe her story.

“I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see,” she wrote, adding that Lanez “laughed and joked about [her] trauma” and “peddled false narratives” about the shooting “for years.”