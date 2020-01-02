Back on the market. Trace Cyrus announced that he is single again after ending his engagement to fiancée Taylor Lauren Sanders.

“Happy New Year!!!” Cyrus, 30, captioned an Instagram selfie with sister Miley Cyrus on Thursday, January 2. “This year I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can! Some of u might already know but I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I’ve just been feeling so blessed lately!”

He continued: “Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy! What are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions??”

Sanders, for her part, reflected on the whirlwind period via Instagram on New Year’s Eve, noting that “2019 dragged me through the mud and f–kin back.” She added that she felt “broken inside right now” but vowed to make time for herself after focusing “on anyone but myself this past year.”

Trace revealed in December 2018 that he and the songstress, 26, were engaged. “Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders.”

Sanders had equally nice things to say about the crooner. “GUYS IM STILL DYING,” she wrote. “I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever. I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on your forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you. Tonight !!! Where you at ?!.”

Trace was previously engaged to Brenda Song. He confirmed their breakup in a June 2012 statement to Us Weekly. “Brenda and I have decided to go our separate ways. We split up a couple of months ago,” he said. “We will continue to focus on our careers. I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future. I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 31, moved on with boyfriend Macaulay Culkin, whom she was first linked to in June 2017.