One happy family. Trace Cyrus initially wanted to dislike Liam Hemsworth before he married Miley Cyrus — but the rock musician showed nothing but brotherly adoration for the Aussie actor.

“I love him,” the Metro Station bassist, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly of his new brother-in-law at the grand opening of The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas on Friday, March 15. “I mean, any time you have some guy dating your sister, you want to be the big brother — the bully — and hate on him, but he such a great guy. I love him. He’s awesome.”

The Hunger Games alum, 29, and the former Hannah Montana star, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Nashville home in December 2018. Wedding guests included Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish, and siblings Trace, Braison, Brandi and Noah; the groom’s side included brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth.

“We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” the Isn’t It Romantic star admitted during a February appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

Trace, for his part, has his own nuptials in the near future. “[My fiancée, Taylor Lauren Sanders, and I] moved to Las Vegas in December, I asked her to marry me the night we moved here and next year is the wedding,” Trace revealed to Us. “We’re going to get married right here in Las Vegas, actually.”

The singer continued: “It’s weird because Miley is now married, I’m engaged and my little brother [Braison] is now engaged too. It’s weird, we’re all getting to that next stage of our lives. We’re growing up, it’s weird.”

Braison, 24, popped the question to girlfriend Stella McBride in November 2018.

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza

