Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, proved they’re not the ultimate Swifties when they were puzzled by a Taylor Swift fan’s username.

While reading a note from the user Emma Fell in Love, Jason, 36, asked, “Is that a lyric or something? Do we know?”

Travis, 34, seemed to shake his head in reply, indicating that he wasn’t aware. “Alright, anyways,” Jason said, continuing to read the post. After a long pause, Travis replied, “I have no idea.”

“I’m sure many #swifties and tons of dads, daughters would love some @newheightsshow show bonus content teaching football concepts in an ELI5 format,” the user wrote during the bonus content of their Wednesday, September 18, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

The brothers noted that ELI5 is the acronym for “Explain Like I’m 5.” Jason continued reading from the user, “I’d love to be able to understand the @NFL portions of the podcast, but a lot of it is hard to grasp as someone with no background.”

The user’s name refers to Swift’s track “When Emma Falls in Love,” which was featured on her 2023 rerelease Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The track is widely believed to be about Swift’s pal Emma Stone.

In the first verse of the tune, Swift sings, “When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

Listeners were quick to speculate that the “little miss sunshine” lyric was in reference to the iconic Easy A scene where Stone sang Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

In the chorus, Swift sings, “To tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her.” Fans pointed out that Swift admitted in a 2011 interview that she would want to be Stone “for a day.”

If the song is about Stone, it’s unclear who her lyrical love interest is. Stone was previously linked to her Paper Man costar Kieran Culkin as well as Andrew Garfield. Stone and Garfield split in 2015 after four years together. She has since moved on with director Dave McCary, whom she wed in 2020.

Stone, for her part, has refused to confirm or deny that the song is about her. When host Graham Norton asked Stone whether the idea held any weight, she replied during a December 2023 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, “You have to ask her.”