Travis Barker is making headlines for his fashion choices — and not in a good way.

In a recent TikTok, Barker, 48, wore a cutoff T-shirt that appeared to mock past allegations that Sean Penn abused Madonna during their marriage.

“Sean Penn bound & gagged Madonna for 9 hours,” the back of his shirt read in large capital letters. The front featured a woman tied up along with the saying, “Bonds of Matrimony.”

Social media users called out the Blink-182 drummer in the comments section for his choice of attire.

“Are we all going to ignore the message on his shirt?” one person questioned. Another added, “What is this shirt my guy?”

A third commented, “Bro what is this shirt 🤮.”

Penn, 63, and Madonna, 65, were married from 1985 to 1989. She first filed for divorce in 1987, initially withdrawing the papers, before filing a second time in 1989. Both times Madonna filed, reports surfaced that Penn had allegedly physically assaulted the singer — including claims that he had tied her to a chair for hours, which The Daily Beast resurfaced in a 2015 report.

Madonna, however, has since denied that there was any physical abuse in her and Penn’s marriage.

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false,’” she shared in a 2015 statement when testifying on Penn’s behalf in a defamation lawsuit against Empire creator Lee Daniels. (Penn filed a $10 million suit against Daniels in 2015, who referred to the actor in an interview when discussing domestic violence in Hollywood. They settled the lawsuit in May 2016.)

Barker, for his part, has not publicly addressed the fan backlash regarding his shirt. Despite the rather dark nature of his outfit, the video posted to Barker’s TikTok over the weekend appeared to be a wholesome family moment.

“Your Dad can do anything Rocky 😉,” Barker captioned the clip, referring to the 2-month-old son he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In the video, Barker can be seen throwing one of Rocky’s diapers across the room into the garbage can — similar to that of a basketball player — but he missed the basket a lot.

“I mean, you cannot be serious,” Alabama Barker can be heard saying as she records her dad. (Barker shares Alabama, 18 ,with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

When he finally made the shot, Barker flexed his muscles before walking over to Kardashian, 44, who was holding their baby and giving them both a kiss.